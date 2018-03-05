Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a ‘serious assault’ outside a bar last year.

They have released a CCTV image which shows a man they wish to speak to about the assault.

The incident occurred outside the The Ibar in Accrington on the evening on Thursday, October 19, 2017 into the early hours of Friday, October 20.

Officers have asked anyone who knows the male, or who was at the bar on that night, to contact them to help with enquiries.

They say anyone who has any information should contact PC 589 Fyans on 101 quoting log 0062 of October 20. Or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.