Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl who was last seen at McDonalds in Accrington.

Courtney Johnstone, 16, was last seen at around 1pm on Thursday, March 22.

She is described as a white female with light brown shoulder length hair.

Police said Courtney, who has links to Accrington, Burnley and Blackburn, was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, light blue jeans with black trainers.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting reference LC-20180322-1483.”