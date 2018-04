Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy who has gone missing.

Steven Carr, 16, of Grange Street in Clayton-le-Moors, was last seen on Sunday, April 15, at around 9.20pm.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

Officers said Steven, who has links to Accrington and Preston, was last seen wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a grey jacket and blue and black trainers.

Anyone with information or sightings should call 101 and quote reference LC-20180415-1444.