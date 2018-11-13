Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing since Monday.

Megan Julie Holland, 13, was last seen at 6.30pm on Monday, November 12, by her family at her home in Church.

She is described as being around 5ft tall, of slim build, with long dark brown straight hair and brown eyes.

Megan also wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green jacket with black fur, black ripped jeans and grey trainers.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information of her whereabouts please ring on 101 and quote Log Number LC-20181112-1420.”