Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl from Accrington.

Paige Cook, 17, was last seen at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, September 25, in the Burnley Road area.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of stocky build.

Officers said she has long, dyed red hair and was wearing a khaki green jacket, grey ripped jeans and blue and black trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Paige also has links to the Nelson and Burnley areas and police are appealing for information leading to her whereabouts.

PC Abby McTomlinson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are very concerned for Paige’s welfare and would urge anyone who knows where she is to contact us immediately.

“Furthermore I would ask Paige, if she sees this appeal, to contact us to let us know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1705 of September 25.