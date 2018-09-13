Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want to locate an Accrington wanted man.

They said they want to speak to Timothy Bolchover, 29, after a series of incidents.

An unmarked police car was rammed on Sunday, September 9 following a pursuit, a car containing a passenger and child was driven dangerously in Surrey on August 20, and a theft from a car took place on June 13.

Sgt Shelley Parker, from Hyndburn Police, said: “Bolchover knows he is wanted and so my advice to him would be to attend his nearest police station before he makes matters worse for himself.

“Similarly, if you have seen Bolchover or know where he is, please make contact with us. I would urge the public not to approach him but to instead contact the police.”

Bolchover is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build with short dark hair and brown eyes. He has links to Accrington, Oswaldtwistle and Great Harwood.

Anyone with general information can call 101 quoting LC-20180909-1031. If you know of Bolchover’s location, please call 999 immediately.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.