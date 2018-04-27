Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex offender with links to Accrington is wanted by police.

Michael Barr was last seen on Wednesday, April 25, and is wanted on suspicion of breaching his licence terms having failed to return to his bail address.

The 34-year-old was originally convicted of rape, burglary and sexual assault at Preston Crown Court in June 2003.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build with short brown hair.

Police said he has links to the Accrington, Preston and Blackburn areas.

Temporary Detective Inspector Mark Gillibrand, of Lancashire Police, said: “Barr has been missing for several days now.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to contact police immediately.

“We have a dedicated team of officers looking for him and any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting log reference 0469 of April 25.