Police have released CCTV images of three men after a series of shop thefts.

The thefts took place in Accrington town centre.

In a Facebook post dated Wednesday, June 20, Hyndburn police said: “Officers are trying to trace the below males in relation to a series of thefts within the Accrington Town Centre area. The offences are from Tesco, Asda, Farmfoods and Boots.

If anyone recognises them contact PC 1183 Graham Hartley or PCSO 7672 James Southworth on 01254 353103 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1812426.