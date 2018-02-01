Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man will face a ‘very substantial’ prison sentence after pleading guilty to causing the death of a mum-of-two by dangerous driving.

Susan Shaw died following a collision on High Street, Rishton, on Boxing Day last year, with a car driven by Damian Raeburn, of Stanley Street, Accrington.

The 31-year-old, who was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa, was being pursued by police from Blackburn, a court heard.

Appearing today at Burnley Crown Court Raeburn pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence and no insurance.

The court heard that Raeburn had submitted a letter to the court apologising to Susan’s family.

Judge Beverley Lunt warned him that he will be facing a ‘very substantial period of imprisonment’.

The court heard how the police chase started on Lower Audley Street in Blackburn.

Defence barrister Mark Stuart said that it was ‘dangerous driving and part of a pursuit’.

He said: “He didn’t have a licence and didn’t have insurance and they are both aggravating factors to causing death by dangerous driving.

“We accept that this is an immediate custodial sentence of some length.

“I have spoken to the defendant and we are not in disagreement that this will fall into category one [the highest sentencing category].

“A pre-sentence report is not going to be of assistance.

“[Raeburn] has already given a letter which really is just an apology to the family of the deceased.

“It doesn’t set out to mitigate his own position because that can’t be done. The only mitigation is his guilty plea.

“There are no victim impact statements at the moment and there ought to be. In those circumstances we ought not proceed today.”

The sentencing hearing was adjourned to February 21.

The court heard how Raeburn has previous convictions for driving without a licence, no insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

Judge Lunt remanded Raeburn in custody and said: “It’s going to be a very substantial period of imprisonment. You know that.

“I will give you full credit for your pleas today.”