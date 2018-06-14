Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are increasingly concerned with finding a missing man with links to Accrington.

John Stokes, 33, was last seen in the early hours of Friday, June 1, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Officers said he left befoere being assessed and they are ‘very concerned for his welfare’.

He is described as white, of medium build with green eyes and short dark hair and speaks with an Irish accent.

Police said John, from Blackpool, is known to move around the county and has links to Accrington, Blackburn, and Nelson.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “If you have seen John or know where he is please call 01253 604290, or if you fail to get an answer call 101 quoting incident reference 254 of June 1.”