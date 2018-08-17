Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are increasingly concerned with finding a missing man from Oswaldtwistle.

Leighton Worth, 43, has not been seen for nearly three weeks and has links to both Accrington and Burnley.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall with short brown hair and is of medium build. He also has a scar on his forehead.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “It’s now nearly three weeks since Leighton was seen and we are becoming really concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone with any information or who has seen him is urged to contact 101 quoting reference number LC-20180730-0773.”