Concerns have been raised for the safety of a 27-year-old Great Harwood man who has been missing for nine days.

Humberside Police say Leam James has been missing since Wednesday, December 5.

It is thought he has travelled to Hull and may still be in that area.

Leam is white, has shaved hair, is 5 feet 10 tall, of medium build, with stubble, and sometimes wears glasses.

Despite searches for him and having tried his mobile phone on a number of occasions, officers have not been able to find or speak with Leam.

In a statement they said: “We are concerned for his safety and welfare, and want him to get in touch with us or his family to let us know he’s safe. If you have seen Leam, know where he is or can help in any way please call us quoting log 325 of 05/12/18.”