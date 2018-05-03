Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large cannabis set-up has been found at a house in Great Harwood.

Hyndburn Police executed a warrant at a property on Church Street on Wednesday, May 2.

They found 37 large cannabis plants in two upstairs bedrooms.

The electricity meter in the house had also been bypassed.

PC Dave Render said nobody was inside the house at the time of the raid and an investigation has been launched.

He told the Observer: “We are making further enquiries to identify those responsible for the drugs.

“The cannabis was seized and has now been taken off the streets of Great Harwood.

“We will continue to work to disrupt the activity of criminals.

“The people of Great Harwood won’t tolerate that kind of behaviour and neither will the police.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 857 of May 2.