Detectives are investigating after a girl was touched inappropriately.

The incident in Oswaldtwistle is the second similar incident to take place in the vicinity.

Police said the schoolgirl was followed by a man at around 8am on Thursday, September 27.

When she reached Town Bent lane, he ran up to her, grabbed her and then ran off.

It follows a similar incident in March where a man ran up to another girl on Town Bent lane and touched her.

The offender is described as white, aged between 20 and 30, short and was wearing a black hat and black clothing.

DC Kirsty Stephenson, of East CID, said: “This is a worrying incident that has understandably left a young girl shaken up.

“We would like to reassure local residents that we have stepped up patrols in the area and although we know that the cut through is used as a shortcut to save people time, our advice would be to avoid it, especially if walking alone.”

You can email DC Kirsty Stephenson on 1347@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01253 353628. Alternatively dial 101 and quote reference 279 of September 27.