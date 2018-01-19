Officers investigating allegations of money laundering have released details of a vehicle they are trying to trace.
Police believe a black Toyota Hilux with the registration plate YC63VWL has been used in Accrington, Blackburn and Bolton ‘by a criminal gang’.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “The 4X4 style car may have a cab on the back of it.
“The investigation is on-going but for operational reasons we are unable to release any further details at this time.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log LC-20170926-0334.