Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers investigating allegations of money laundering have released details of a vehicle they are trying to trace.

Police believe a black Toyota Hilux with the registration plate YC63VWL has been used in Accrington, Blackburn and Bolton ‘by a criminal gang’.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “The 4X4 style car may have a cab on the back of it.

“The investigation is on-going but for operational reasons we are unable to release any further details at this time.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log LC-20170926-0334.