Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a dog walker in Accrington have released an evofit image of a man they want to speak to.

The victim was walking her dog along a footpath close to the rear of Epping Avenue, between Whinney Hill Road and East Crescent, at around 6pm on Saturday, August 25.

Officers said she walked past a man and later noticed the same man walking towards her.

He then grabbed her shoulder and then forced his hand between her legs.

The victim shouted at the offender pushed him off and managed to run away.

Police said the attacker then ran off in the opposite direction.

The offender is described as white, aged 18 to 20, around 5ft 8ins tall and small to medium build.

He had blond hair, which was collar length at the back and shorter to his ears on the sides. He also had a slightly off centre parting in his hair.

He was wearing a navy blue sweat top with a round neck with a logo across the chest which was possibly a cream band.

He wore matching tracksuit bottoms which were elasticated at the ankle and dark coloured footwear.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following the attack and want to reassure residents.

Det Con Martin Vernon, from East CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this distressing incident and I would appeal for anyone who recognises the man in the picture or who has any information which could assist to get in touch.

“I understand such incidents can cause alarm and concern in the community and I would like to stress we have a number of officers working on this inquiry and are doing everything possible to locate the offender involved.”

Anyone with information can call East CID on 01254 353863 or 101 quoting incident reference 1088 of August 25.