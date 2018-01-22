Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police chiefs who closed and sold the police station have now put the local bobbies into a nearby fire station.

Great Harwood police station was closed in July 2016 as part of cost-cutting measures.

Bosses decided against renewing the building’s five year lease - which ran out this November - claiming it was ‘under utilised and no longer fit for purpose’.

Neighbourhood officers will now be based at Great Harwood fire station in the town centre after an arrangement was reached with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Hyndburn Local Policing Inspector Steve Rides said the move will increase the police presence in the town and improve response times.

He said: “The new base will bring the local neighbourhood team back to the centre of Great Harwood, where they can dedicate their time to dealing with community issues.

“We hope the arrangement with the fire service will not only increase the police presence in Great Harwood but also further improve partnership working with the town’s fire and rescue officers, helping to make Great Harwood an even safer place to live and work.”

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson, who is also vice chairman of the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “I took the issue up with the chief fire officer Chris Kenny and also with Police Commissioner Clive Grunshaw so I’m very pleased indeed that they are now utilising the Great Harwood fire station, especially since the closure due to the necessity to make savings.”

Great Harwood Fire Station manager Neil Mark said he was looking forward to working with the officers ‘even more closely.’

He said: “I’m pleased that, as part of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s commitment to effective partnership working, we have been able to offer use of this facility to Lancashire Police.

“The firefighters based at Great Harwood and I are looking forward to working even more closely with the neighbourhood team on a daily basis to help keep Great Harwood safe.”

The move has also been welcomed by members of the Great Harwood Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Shaune Riding said: “It’s a great idea because the officers will save time travelling to and from Accrington. If the public can see police cars at the station then it gives them more confidence.”