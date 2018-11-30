Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer was rushed to hospital after being run over by a suspected stolen car.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Eastgate in Accrington at around 8.50pm on Thursday, November 29.

Lancashire Police said the officer approached a suspected stolen BMW 2 series car to speak to the driver as it was stationary at some traffic lights.

The car then reversed, hitting a police car and the officer who suffered a suspected ankle injury which is not thought to be serious.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle made off from the scene.

A 38-year-old man from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of GBH, burglary and drug driving.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Eastgate was closed whilst accident investigators carry out enquiries but it has since been re-opened.

DCI Zoe Russo said: “Despite us making an arrest I would urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact us as you could have important information to assist our investigation.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call 101 and quote log number 1165 of November 29.