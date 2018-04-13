Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to identify a man on CCTV after a £20,000 forklift truck theft.

Officers said the vehicle was stolen from Mill Street in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday, February 21, and reported missing shortly after 2pm.

It was later recovered in Grimshaw Street in Clayton-le-Moors at 9.30pm the same day.

Hyndburn Police issued a CCTV appeal in February of a man they wish to speak to, however he has still not been identified.

Det Con Mark Green, of Lancashire Police, said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We want to find him following the theft of a forklift truck in Oswaldtwistle. We believe someone must recognise this man and can assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Det Con Green on 01282 472549 or email 1645@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0778 of February 21.