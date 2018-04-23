The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have released footage in an appeal to identify a motorbiker riding with a young child passenger.

Hyndburn police said the incident took place on Thwaites Road in Oswaldtwistle at around 6pm on Saturday, April 21.

Officers said they were unable to pursue due to ‘safety concerns for members of the public and also the rider’.

A spokesperson said: “Please can members of the local community, especially around the Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle, see if they can identify the rider of the bike?

"At one point, there is a young child as a pillion passenger.”