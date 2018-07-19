Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a man who has gone missing from home.

Leam James - also known as Leam Burfield, 27, of Great Harwood, was discovered missing on Monday, July 16.

He was last seen at his home address by his mum the night before. It is believed he left with a black rucksack and an Apple laptop.

Police have appealed for information on his whereabouts and issued his picture in a bid to find him.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a smart brown jacket and bright blue trainers.

Leam, who police said has a ‘high functioning’ form of Asperger’s, is described as white and 5ft 10in tall with short, dark brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting incident log 0253 of July 18.