Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pervert who engaged in online sex chat with an undercover police officer has been warned he faces jail.

Matthew Harper, of Clayton Way, Clayton-le-Moors, repeatedly spoke with the officer over social media believing they were an underage girl called ‘Emma’, a court heard.

The communication happened between March 13 and April 6 this year.

Drive-in cinema screening of Grease is coming to Accrington and Rossendale College

Harper, 39, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Black path robber told he could face jail

Judge Simon Medland QC said: “You have had the eminent good sense to plead guilty to these offences and for that you will receive significant credit when the court sentences you. A pre-sentence report will be ordered.

Former soldier and his brother banned from Oswaldtwistle pub after vicious attack

“The fact you are on bail and a pre-sentence report is being ordered is no indication of any sentence which will be imposed. On June 8 you must expect an immediate and substantial sentence of imprisonment to be imposed upon you. All sentencing options are open.”