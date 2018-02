Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police would like to locate and speak to a teenager who has links to Accrington, Burnley and Preston.

Thomas Brotherton, 17, has not been seen since Saturday, February 17, when he left his home.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Thomas is currently wanted for breach tagged curfew.

“If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of Thomas please contact 101 and quote the reference number LC-20180219-1556.”