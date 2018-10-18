Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn council bosses have criticised police for withdrawing traffic management support at the borough’s Remembrance Day parades next month.

Leader Miles Parkinson said they were only informed of the ‘sad and disappointing’ decision earlier this month and it came as a ‘shock out of the blue’.

Parades across the borough will still go ahead on November 11 to commemorate the centenary of the First World War’s end with a special series of events also planned on the new £2 million town square.

Coun Parkinson said they are still in discussions with Lancashire Police and are hopeful that traffic support will be offered to the Accrington and Oswaldtwistle parades.

He said: “It’s very disappointing. We thought the police would have given us more notice because it’s only been dropped on us on October 1.

“We know resources are stretched but the general public see those resources available for football matches and other major events.

“We always have extremely large turnouts at all our events.

“It’s sad that the police are not playing the same role as they did in previous years which we were always promised.

“We will make sure everything does go ahead but it’s sad. We would expect the police not just to be present but play an integral part of the process.”

Lancashire Police said they will ‘fully undertake our responsibilities both operationally and morally to support such an important national event’.

A spokesperson said: “Lancashire Constabulary is very clear that we will be supporting and are proud to support every event.

“This is primarily in a security function, ranging from searching parade routes before they take place through to high visibility security patrols, ensuring people are safe.

“We also want to attend to show our respect for those who fought and died.

“At some events there is a need for road closures and this responsibility sits with the event organisers, normally the local authority.

"The vast bulk of local authorities have put in place traffic management plans and staffing for the parades.

“We are in ongoing discussions with Hyndburn council about their traffic management plans for their events and understand their concerns about the costs.

"I must stress that any notion that the police are not attending events is just wrong.”