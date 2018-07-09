Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to identify a man as part of an ongoing cannabis production investigation.

Officers found an £80,000 cannabis set-up on Roe Greave Road in Oswaldtwistle in February this year.

Five Vietnamese nationals were later arrested at an address on Webster Avenue in Bootle, Merseyside, as part of the investigation and items linked to cannabis production and fraudulent documentation were recovered.

Lancashire Police said it is believed the man (pictured) has connections to that address.

DS Stu Peall, from Lancashire Police’s Human Trafficking Team, said: “We need to locate this man as part of our investigation and are asking anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 01282 472083 or 01282 472155 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.