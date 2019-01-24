Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners of a popular Market Hall cafe say they have been forced to close, blaming ‘high’ rents and a lack of footfall since the move of the bus station.

The Accrington Pals Cafe was opened in 2015 by Karen Moxham and her partner, councillor Eamonn Higgins, aiming to be a celebration of the Pals regiment which was decimated at the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

However Coun Higgins said after three successful years they were left with no choice but to close earlier this month because of monthly rents and a lack of Market shoppers.

Despite a rent review carried out by the council last year, the cafe was still faced with around £1,000 a month to pay in bills.

Coun Higgins told the Observer: “Unfortunately we have had to close it which is a shame.

“The rents in the market Hall were just too much really. We were hoping when they did the rent review that it would come down considerably but unfortunately they are still quite high.

“Since the bus station moved the footfall generally in the town has diminished. Unfortunately we had no choice really but to close.

“We have had it just over three years and it’s been very popular but there’s no point running something if you can’t make a living out of it.”

Last year the council planning chief was refused planning permission for a cafe seating area on the new £2m town square, with fellow councillors slamming it as ‘garish’ and ‘completely inappropriate’.

Asked whether the approval would have made a difference, Coun Higgins said: “Possibly but of course that was denied permission. It’s just one of those things and its time to move on.

"The main catalyst really was once the bus station went the bustling market in Accrington fell victim to that transfer.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson said the whole retail sector is facing challenges because of the internet and a change in shopping habits and they are working hard to make the town centre ‘sustainable and an area which becomes a social place to meet and enjoy’.

He said: “Anybody self-employed and setting up a business are all aware of the failure rate and the challenges, especially in retail.

“You have to really welcome those individuals who come forward and take that risk but unfortunately for some it doesn’t work out for numerous reasons.”