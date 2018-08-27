Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular dentist hopes to get his teeth into more leisurely activities after saying a fond farewell to patients and staff.

Philip Baron is leaving Bupa Dental Care in Accrington, formerly known as Antley Villa Dental Practice, after 30 years.

The 59-year-old took ownership of the Blackburn Road practice from Walter Bury in 1988 and expanded it into one of the largest practices in Accrington with five surgeries and 20,000 registered patients.

The grandfather-of-three, who lives in Stanhill, sold the practice to Bupa last year and worked his last day on Thursday, August 23.

Philip said he has looked after generations of families over the last three decades and is sad to say goodbye.

He told the Observer: “I have had a lot of families come through. I’m saying goodbye to mums and dads who I first saw as babies or children.

“They have come here all their lives and are now bringing their own children which is really nice. There’s a lot of continuity.

“I’ve seen them a couple of times a year for 30 years and they almost become close friends.

“When the company was an NHS practice we used to look after 20,000 patients - almost half of Accrington.

“The last 10 or 12 years have been very stressful being in a private practice and working in a recession.

“I planned to retire a few years ago but I took my son on after university.

“We trained him as a dental nurse and an assistant practice manager.”

Philip, who was born and raised in Great Harwood, first qualified as a dentist in 1981 and previously worked at a practice in Oswaldtwistle before running Antley Villa Dental Practice.

His wife Carol also worked as the practice manager until last year.

Rally car enthusiast Philip said he is now looking forward to retirement and also plans to move out of the area to Pendle.

He said: “I like to do a little bit of sailing and we are planning on sailing to the Scilly Isles.

“I’m also interested in rally cars, maintaining vintage cars, gardening and walking.”

A retirement celebration was held at the practice on Wednesday, August 22.

Kirsty Barnes, who joined as practice manager in January this year, said: “The whole team will miss him. We wish him a really happy retirement and thank him for everything. He is very popular.”