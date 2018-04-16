Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular dog bakery is looking for a temporary new home after an electrical fuse box fire.

Three fire crews were called to Millie & Rubys Dog Bakery on Queen Street in Great Harwood shortly after 11am on Friday, April 13.

Firefighters used a dry powder fire extinguisher to put the fire out and there were no casualties.

Bakery owners said their premises will be ‘out of action for some time’ and are looking to temporarily relocate.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “We have some sad news today.

“Some of you may have seen or heard we had a fire at the bakery this morning which has wiped out all the electrics & caused a massive amount of smoke/cosmetic damage.

“The bakery will be out of action for some time until they work out the cause & put it right again.

“We are trying to temporarily relocate so if anyone knows of anywhere we can move to that is set up for catering please send us a message.

“Everyone is ok & all pooches safe.”

The business was set up in 2014 by former police officer Diane Murphy and provides a range of handmade dog treats including donuts and beer.