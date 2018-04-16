A popular dog bakery is looking for a temporary new home after an electrical fuse box fire.

Three fire crews were called to Millie & Rubys Dog Bakery on Queen Street in Great Harwood shortly after 11am on Friday, April 13.

Firefighters used a dry powder fire extinguisher to put the fire out and there were no casualties.

Post on Facebook by Millie & Rubys Dog Bakery after a fire on April 13, 2018. 160418dogbakery

Bakery owners said their premises will be ‘out of action for some time’ and are looking to temporarily relocate.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “We have some sad news today.

“Some of you may have seen or heard we had a fire at the bakery this morning which has wiped out all the electrics &amp; caused a massive amount of smoke/cosmetic damage.

“The bakery will be out of action for some time until they work out the cause & put it right again.

“We are trying to temporarily relocate so if anyone knows of anywhere we can move to that is set up for catering please send us a message.

“Everyone is ok & all pooches safe.”

The business was set up in 2014 by former police officer Diane Murphy and provides a range of handmade dog treats including donuts and beer.