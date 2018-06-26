Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An annual fun day will take place in Accrington on Sunday, July 1.

The popular Roar in the Gore, a free event bringing the Ferngore community together, attracts up to 1,500 people.

Held in Bullough Park, this year’s event will include a climbing wall, bouncy castles, slides, a sound truck, a Gladiators Pugil sticks-type challenge, small mechanical rides, Birds of Prey and much more.

Entry and rides will be free.

John Drinkwater, from organisers the Ferngore Residents Association, encouraged everyone to get out and support the event.

The day will also mark the anniversary of the first day of the Battle of the Somme.

John said: “It’s a community day, and a chance to get everybody out and mixing.

“The only thing you pay for is your hot dog! We do two every year.

“It’s been going for a while now - I think this is the 12th year.

“We always get between 1,000 and 1,500 down there.

“They dip in and out during the day.”

The event will run from 10am to 6pm and will run alongside Globe Bullough Park junior football matches.