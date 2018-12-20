Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘priceless’ festive music video made by staff at a convenience store has been viewed more than 36,000 times on Facebook.

The viral Spar Oswaldtwistle video, which features members of staff singing their own version of The 12 Days of Christmas, has been seen Down Under and generated hundreds of comments in just a few days.

Using everyday products available at the store it features ‘five stuffing balls’, ‘four pork pies’, ‘three bottles of wine’, ‘two packs of bacon’ and even ‘a packet of paracetamol’ – for those post-Christmas hangovers, presumably.

Nigel Masters, who owns the store on Thwaites Road, said it came about because they try to engage with customers every Christmas.

He said: “This year at the Christmas party the staff decided we needed to do something different.

“As the night went on, they came up with this idea. We never thought it would be this popular, we thought it would maybe get 600 or 700 likes on Facebook.

“We’ve even had comments from people in Australia. It seems to have really caught on.”

A total of 16 members of staff took part, with sales assistant Tanya Reynolds leading the song - singing each day of Christmas at the beginning of each verse.

Manager Susan Preston and assistant manager Linda Goodyear did a double act, with ‘three bottles of wine’ for the third day of Christmas.

Meanwhile Claire Dwyer, sales assistant, who sang ‘five stuffing balls’ for the fifth day, was a favourite on Facebook.

Nigel, who has run the store for 33 years, said the staff are ‘always ready’ for Christmas. His wife Susan also works at the store, and the two feature at the end of the video together.

Nigel added: “The staff are so pleased, they have been looking at all the views, watching them go up, and we’ve had customers coming in singing to us.

"It’s gone down a storm. I don’t know what we’ll do next year to better it – we’ll have to wait and see what they come up with at the Christmas party!”