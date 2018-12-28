Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A headteacher has retired after more than a decade at a primary school.

Alison Padgett worked at Peel Park in Accrington for 13 years and served as headteacher for the last three years following the retirement of Judith Williams.

She was given a ‘wonderful send off’ by pupils and staff on the last day of term, Thursday December 20.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Padgett said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for the wonderful gifts, cards and best wishes I have received over this past week.

“I have been overwhelmed by your generosity and kind words.

“Leaving Peel Park for the last time will be a very emotional moment for me.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 13 years here and I will take many happy memories will me as I go.

“Today has been very tearful; saying goodbye to your amazing children has been very hard.”

In a newsletter issued earlier this month, Mrs Padgett said new headteacher Mrs Hall has already met the children and staff and is ‘looking forward to meeting the parents in January’.

She added: “I will take with me many fond memories of the wonderful children and families I have met along the way, as well as the friendships forged with colleagues.

“I will miss watching the children develop into amazing young people but feel confident that the school will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Huncoat councillor Eamonn Higgins praised her hard work and dedication to pupils and for campaigning to improve safety issues around the school.

The Observer reported in 2016 how Mrs Padgett worked with the council and police to solve parking problems and congestion.

Coun Higgins said: “I met her on a few occasions and she was very helpful and very caring about the school.

“There were a lot of road safety issues at the time and she was very cooperative and proactive.

“I wish her all the best and a long and happy retirement.”