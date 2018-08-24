Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves described as ‘professionals’ stole £50,000 of vehicles from a family house as a 21-year-old boy slept upstairs.

Carl Bridge, 49, from Huncoat, was in Spain when burglars stole high powered super bikes between 1am and 5am on Thursday, August 16.

A green and black Kawasaki Ninja and white and blue BMW S1000RR Sport were stolen along with a black Peugeot 3008 belonging to his partner Anita Higginson.

Her son Daniel Proctor, 21, had not gone on holiday and was in the house, on Bluebell Way, as the thieves rummaged for keys to the vehicles and made off.

Carl said: “My step-son is a shy lad so is quite traumatised someone has been in the house and I feel angry like anyone would.

“It is horrible and I don’t believe that it is coincidental that it happened while we were away.

“They were professionals, there was no throwing a brick through the window, they picked the beading out of the window.

“If they are organised I will never see the bikes again, they will be broken down for parts.

“They are scum, with no conscience or respect for anyone else or what they do to people’s lives.”

Carl and Anita, 42, a nurse, returned from the Costa Blanca, with their son, five, and daughter, two, on Saturday.

He thinks there were at least two thieves, one to drive the Peugeot and another to take the bikes in a van.

Inside the car, worth around £20,000, were two child seats and a pram in the boot. The vehicles were locked away in the garage.

Carl, a keen biker who works for a plumbers merchant, was told of the break-in the following morning and says the news ‘ruined the holiday’.

Last month the Observer exclusively revealed that Huncoat has the highest rate of unsolved crimes in Hyndburn (83.3 per cent).

Councillors Dave Parkins and Eamonn Higgins both said this was reflective of a lack of police in the area.

But Hyndburn Inspector Steve Rides said officers were ‘committed to preventing and responding to all crimes’.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of the burglary. We are actively investigating.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 0283 from August 16.