FINAL preparations are being made for a day of colour and fun at Oswaldtwistle Carnival this weekend.

The parade will feature more than 30 groups with an anticipated 3,000 people taking part.

Organisers estimate that there will also be around 15,000 people either watching the procession or attending activities later in the day.

Coun Lisa Allen is on the organising committee of the event on Sunday, June 24, and has responsibility for the procession.

She said: “We have 33 groups committed to taking part. The response has been very good. We’ve got dogs, horses, a pipe band, two vintage military vehicles, cheerleaders, the churches together group, Morris dancers and several schools, cubs, girl guides and brownies as well as many more community groups.

“As it’s the centenary of women obtaining the vote we’re also having a section recognising the borough’s women. We’ve had a huge banner made saying ‘Celebrating Hyndburn’s Amazing Women’ and they will walk behind it. It will be a fantastic way of honouring our female residents in the 100 years since having the vote.”

This year’s carnival will start on Thwaites Road from 12noon, with the procession leading to Whiteash and Foxhill fields.

Organiser Gayle Knight said: “We will have live music throughout the afternoon starting at around 12.30pm.

“There is a dog pageant at around 2pm, nerf wars with laser guns, zorbing in giant plastic balls, crazy golf, cheerleaders, facepainting and the pipe band will be performing.

“We’ve got more than 100 food, charity and community group stalls booked and a full afternoon of entertainment and music from bands and solo acts on our two stages.”

The organising group are still collecting raffle prizes for the carnival. They can be dropped off at the Civic Arts Centre prior to the day.