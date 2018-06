Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was glitz and glamour at Hyndburn Academy’s proms night held at Mytton Fold in Langho.

Around 100 students and staff arrived in style for the fabulous celebration of a five-year journey at Hyndburn Academy (formerly Norden Sports College).

Some of the boys matched ties to cars at the event on Wednesday, June 20.