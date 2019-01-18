Load mobile navigation
Lancaster estate in Bay Horse on the market for almost £4m

  1. Look inside the Lancaster estate, in Ellel, Bay Horse, on the market for almost £4m1 of 17
  2. The estate, on Ellel, Bay Horse, was built by an agricultural pioneer named Thomas Lamb in 17502 of 17
  3. The huge kitchen inside the Hay Carr Lancaster estate3 of 17
  4. The impressive property boasts a summer house4 of 17
  5. The estate sits in the heart of 54.09 acres of land5 of 17
  6. One of the many bathrooms boasts a freestanding bath6 of 17
  7. The building has six reception rooms7 of 17
  8. The gardens have been professionally landscaped, including the planting of a maze8 of 17
  9. There is a ‘link library’ which leads to the main library9 of 17
  10. One of the properties five bedrooms10 of 17
  11. The impressive Hay Carr estate is located in Lancaster, Lancashire11 of 17
  12. One of the many rooms in the property12 of 17
  13. The estate sits in the heart of 54.9 acres of land and is approached down a long avenue driveway13 of 17
  14. The multi-million pound property boasts an impressive living room14 of 17
  15. The two-bedroom Hay Carr Cottage also sits adjacent to the canal15 of 17
  16. The Lancaster estate has a huge dining area16 of 17
  17. A Lancaster estate, in Ellel, Bay Horse, is on the market for almost £4m17 of 17
