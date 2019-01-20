Lancaster estate in Bay Horse on the market for almost £4m

Lancaster estate in Bay Horse on the market for almost £4m

A grand Lancaster estate is on the market for almost £4million - and it is impressive.

The building, on Ellel, Bay Horse, was built by an agricultural pioneer named Thomas Lamb in 1750 with various additions made to the house in around 1850.

The grand Hay Carr estate, which sits in the heart of 54.9 acres of land and is approached down a long avenue driveway, boasts six reception rooms and five bedrooms and bathrooms.

It is for sale for a guide price of £3,950,000, and the drive passes through mature parkland and over the Lancaster Canal via a Grade II listed bridge before arriving at a gravel turning area to the front of the house.

A recent renovation and refurbishment programme has included considerable reconfiguration of the rooms, new solid oak flooring and construction of the palm house and adjoining library.

The gardens have been professionally landscaped, including the planting of a maze and construction of a magnificent summer house.

The front door porch opens into an impressive reception hall, and from here there is access through to three of the principal reception rooms.

The hall also leads through to the study and a ‘link library’, which in turn accesses an outstanding orangery with French doors to the terrace, and leads to the main library.

The first floor landing is accessed via a cantilevered staircase, and further stairs lead the master bedroom suite, and the main landing gives access to four further bedrooms, all with en suite shower rooms and two with dressing rooms.

The multi-million pound property also boasts a rose garden, cellar, wine store and tasting room, tennis court, cinema room, a horse riding circuit, a summer house and a lake with a boathouse within the parkland.

To the north west of the house is a stable yard framed by outbuildings including a large car/entertainment barn with further garaging, tack room and mess room/gardener’s office, and two self-contained one-bedroom flats.

The two-bedroom Hay Carr Cottage also sits adjacent to the canal, with its own garden, sitting room, dining room and kitchen.

The entire property is linked by a audio system which includes invisible speakers in the reception hall and drawing room. In addition, the house has a monitored CCTV and alarm system.

The estate is located within a peaceful yet convenient location surrounded by rolling countryside, with the Forest of Bowland visible to the east.

The house benefits from easy access to the M6 motorway with links south to Preston and Manchester and north to Lancaster, The Lake District and Scotland.

The property is currently for sale with Zoopla, and the full listing, and more information, can be found here .