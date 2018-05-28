Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Protesters unhappy with the decision to close Accrington Victoria GP walk-in centre took their campaign to the streets this weekend.

Around 35 campaigners set off from the hospital on Haywood Road at around 10am on Saturday, May 26.

They were joined by around 15 others as they made their way through Oswaldtwistle towards Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Campaigners wore T-shirts that said ‘save Accrington walk-in centre’ and carried placards imploring health bosses to change their minds about the closure.

East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announced in March that the walk-in centre would close on Sunday, June 17.

Kimberley Whitehead, who has been spearheading the campaign, told the Observer that the campaign was far from over.

She said: “We’re still waiting for a formal response from Parliament - the campaign still continues.

“The march went really well, just over 50 came altogether. A lot of members of the public were there and there were a few faces I didn’t know, which was good.”

Campaigners chose the route to highlight how the 40,000 people who use the walk-in centre each year will now have to travel to Blackburn for urgent care.

They thanked supporters in a post on their Facebook page, which said: “Extremely proud of today’s excellent turnout for the 10k protest walk. Thank you to everyone who came and supported it. We’ve campaigned in all weathers and thank you to those who have been campaigning from the very beginning of this campaign over the years and we remember those no longer with us.”