The script of It's A Wonderful Life has been painted on train platforms across the country by Virgin Trains - including Preston railway station.

Words from the 1940s movie have appeared along the length of the trainline's West Coast route from London to Glasgow.

The heart-warming quotes will be visible throughout December to highlight how the festive season can become very stressful for some.

The aim of the initiative is to spread the message of kindness this Christmas and to show how powerful such a simple act could be.

The campaign, which is a partnership between Virgin Trains and charity partner Rethink Mental Illness, saw more than 7.5km of script painted over 14 nights in 14 locations.

It is visible behind the yellow line that runs the length of station platforms and will direct customers via a URL embedded in the script to information, advice, and support around mental health.

Natasha Grice, executive director of people at Virgin Trains said: "It’s A Wonderful Life is a story of hope, redemption and kindness, which teaches us that having someone there for you when you need it the most is one of the greatest gifts you can receive.

"Many of our people have been personally affected by the issues raised in this campaign or know someone who has been.

"This is why we wanted to get as many of our staff involved as possible, working to create a message of kindness that will touch as many of our customers as we can.

"We want everyone to know there’s help out there, and that if you’re not affected by poor mental health, it’s really easy to help someone who is."

The 1946 film , directed by Frank Capra, has become one of the best-loved films, particularly at this time of year.

Whilst the film fulfills a message of family, love, hope and redemption, it also tells the story of one man’s struggle with a life that hasn't quite gone to plan.

And while the film may be over 70 years old, the message is as relevant now as it has ever been.

Volunteers from Rethink Mental Illness will also be fundraising at Virgin Trains stations throughout the campaign period.

You can follow the journey with the hashtag #itsawonderfulline and find out more information here .

The locations are: