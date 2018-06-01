Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JUDGES have selected 48 businesses, organisations and charities as finalists in the third Hyndburn Business Awards.

This year’s competition prompted more nominations than ever before and the presentation evening at Accrington Town Hall on Tuesday, June 19 promises to be packed.

A new award, the Evonne Harwood Event of the Year, which will be presented by the Accrington Observer, had nine finalists and was contested through the Hyndburn Business Awards’ Facebook page, where visitors were asked to select the winner.

Rob Carder, from organisers Enterprising People said: “There are 17 awards to be presented on the night, including the Evonne Harwood, the Pride of Hyndburn and the Beacon award that all companies aspire to win. This competition has really gone from strength to strength and we are delighted with how popular the awards have been.”

The Beacon Award will be presented to the overall winner, the business which the judging panel consider to be a beacon of inspiration from all the entries and the finalists will be announced on the night.

For more information visit the website http://www.hyndburnbusinessawards.co.uk/ or go to the Facebook page Hyndburn Business Awards.

For details of tickets for the presentation evening email rob@entertprisingpeople.org.uk

2018 finalists:

Large Business: CMAC Group, Emerson and Renwick Ltd, Springhill Care Home; Small Business: Direct-ED Printing Services, Specialist Training & Consultancy Services Ltd, Sundown Solutions Ltd; MicroBusiness: Garlands Florist Ltd, Goto Workwear Ltd, Pure Perfection (Accrington) Ltd, The Beauty Emporium; Sole Trader: Amelia’s Boutique, Lash And Brow Art, Sweet Reminiscing by Sharonrose; New Business: 8.3.1 Coffee, Amelia’s Boutique, Best Destinations, Sweet Reminiscing by Sharonrose; Food Business: Perfect Plaice, Sweet Reminiscing by Sharonrose, The Balti House Rishton; Creative Business: Civic Arts Centre and Theatre, Just Imagine North West, My Colourful Memories C.I.C., Sundown Solutions Ltd; B2B: CM Oxendale Ltd, Specialist Training & Consultancy Services Ltd, Sundown Solutions Ltd, Whewells of Accrington; Tourism Business: Civic Arts Centre and Theatre, Haworth Art Gallery, Just Imagine North West, Sparth House Hotel; Independent Retailer: Garlands Florists Ltd, Sweet Reminiscing by Sharonrose, The Bridal Lounge of Accrington Ltd, Wyvern Pharmacy; Made In Hyndburn: Direct-ED Printing Services, Emerson and Renwick Ltd, Future Energy Solutions NW Ltd, My Colourful Memories C.I.C., The Beauty Emporium; Customer Friendly Business: Bright Beginnings Childminding, Jimmy’s Garage, Rhoden Manor Cattery; Not for Profit Award: Accrington Stanley Community Trust, Advocacy Focus, Carers Link Lancashire, Civic Arts Centre and Theatre; Apprenticeship: Advocacy Focus, CM Oxendale Ltd, CMAC Group, Moonlight Beauty Salon, System Hygiene Limited; Pride of Hyndburn: Accrington Lions Club, Friends of the Cats, Ossy Joggers, Hyndburn Youth FC; The Evonne Harwood Event of the Year: Accrington Carnival, Bee United Event, Celebration of Music Event, Clean Up Clayton, J Drinkwater Tournament 2017, Mayoress’ Charity Ball, Ossyrocks, Play4uz2, World Down Syndrome Family Fun Day