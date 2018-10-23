Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record number of runners are expected to take part in this weekend’s Accrington Road Runners 10k race.

Up to 600 people will lace up their trainers for the event, now in its 33rd year, with more families and young children set to compete.

Organisers say they are ‘determined to make this year bigger and better than ever before’ and will also hold three junior off-road races for different age groups.

Race director Neil Thompson said: “We are on track for a bigger event than last year and it’s all about bringing the racing community together.

“That community has never been bigger and that’s because of all the local park runs and couch to 5k’s.

"What that allows is people to aspire doing longer distances and that’s why I feel these 10ks are starting to get more entries year on year.

“We are expecting anywhere between 500 and 600 runners on the day.

“We have a junior event on as well which was a success last year but we would like to see more taking part. They are the future of the running community so getting them started early can only be a good thing.

“We will be making a donation to East Lancashire Hospice. No individual will make any money out of this.

"It’s all for a good cause and helps keep Accrington Road Runners afloat.”

For the second year running the race will start and finish at Altham Industrial Estate with the last 1.5 miles being a ‘fast descent’.

Registration opens on Sunday, October 28, at 8am at The Walton Arms on Burnley Road and the 10k race will start at 10am.

The junior races will be held between 10.10am and 10.25am with the junior prize giving at 11.15am.

The events are open to under 7s, under 9s, under 11s, under 13s, under 15s and under 17s with 1km, 2km and 3km races.

All youth runners will receive a medal and there are prizes for the first boy and girl in each age category. Entry costs £2.

The 10k race will be recorded by chip timings and all participants will get a goody bag and be entered into a free raffle.

Prizes are available for the first three men and women, the first veteran man and woman, the first male and female team and the first junior.

Entry costs £14.50 for affiliated club members or £16.50 for non-members.

To book visit bookitzone.com/accringtonrr/rA2FFX or call Neil on 07956 826613.