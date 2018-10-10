Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial plans to build a £30 million 122 home development at Devine Fisheries between Baxenden and Accrington have been rejected.

Sixty two objections were sent to Hyndburn council against the proposal on land off Manchester Road, which included 50 three-bed homes, 43 four-bed homes and 29 affordable properties.

Fears were raised about the impact on wildlife in the area as well as traffic problems, safety and pressures on school places.

The scheme was recommended for refusal by planning officers on the grounds that it was in the countryside and went against planning policies.

Planning officer Elizabeth Thornber told a committee meeting that it would ‘fundamentally change the character and appearance from a rural to an urban area’.

Councillors refused the application by nine votes to three.

Baxenden resident Peter Holden told the meeting that the ‘overwhelming majority’ of people in the area where against the development.

He said: “Baxenden is already becoming overcrowded and the infrastructure is already at maximum.”

Chris Betteridge, planning agent, said they would enhance the woodland area by planting 1,200 new trees and there had been no objections from Lancashire County Council or other statutory consultees.

Council leader councillor Miles Parkinson spoke in favour of the application and said more housing was needed to reverse population decline in the borough.

However Coun Kath Pratt said ‘to stop population decline doesn’t mean building in inappropriate places’.