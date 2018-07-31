Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘BADLY worn’ section of a busy road will be shut to allow for a week of resurfacing work, drivers have been warned.

The A679 Hyndburn Road, in Accrington, will be closed from its junction with Oxford Street to the McDonald’s roundabout from Monday, August 13.

Work is scheduled to last until August 19, and will also involve Oxford Street being shut to the junction with Hindle Street. It will be between the hours of 7pm and 5am with one-way traffic and a diversion in place.

This will be via Henry Street, Blackburn Road and King Street.

Although some disruption will be caused the work has been welcomed as councillors in the area have received complaints over the state of the road.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out.

“We will be resurfacing this length of road as it is badly worn, and in need of replacement.

“As this is a very busy road the work will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption as far as possible, however we’re grateful for people’s patience while it is ongoing.”