Dozens of events have been unveiled for Accrington town centre as the new £2 million square starts to take shape.

Granite stone boards featuring information about Accrington’s rich history have started to be installed on the flagship square along with new wooden benches.

Council bosses are aiming to have the square completed over the next few weeks so it can kick-start a 50-plus event programme over the next 12 months.

The new town square will not be officially opened until Saturday, November 10, however it will launch by hosting a chocolate festival and classic car rally on Saturday, September 1.

As well as the annual Food Festival, Christmas Lights switch-on and Ron Hill 10K race, a series of other attractions have been organised, including a Diwali Celebration, Dickensian Night, circus week, fairytale trail, Glo Festival, a Theatre of the Square, music festival, a motorcycle show and a return of the ‘Ooh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside’ event.

Coun Clare Cleary, who is chairman of the Accrington Town Team, said they are ‘really excited’ by the programme and cannot wait for the square to open.

She said: “We are going to have the staple events that we usually have but I have been amazed by how many people have come forward wanting to organise other events.

“It’s been wonderful and really encouraging. They have gone through the process and it is quite a complicated process at times.

"We have been giving grants to them to put the events on and I’m sure that we are going to get some really good things happening.”

Coun Cleary said they have also been reviewing safety issues such as crowd control.

She added: “Both myself and the team are happy with the proposals we have come up with.

"We are all ready to go. We are just waiting for the completion and then we can get cracking.

"I’m really excited. It will be great for Accrington.

"We will also use the Market Hall as well for some events so it will bring people in there too. It’s all good.”

‘Eye-catching’ granite stone boards showcasing Accrington’s heritage have been installed on the square.

The six boards include text and images about the Accrington Pals, famous celebrities from the town such as David Lloyd, Ron Hill MBE and Jon Anderson, and information about Tiffany Glass and Nori Brick.

The boards will be surrounded by wooden benches and three sculptures will also be installed: a 750mm high dog representing the dog in the photograph of the Pals marching past the Town Hall; a 500mm high sculpture of Patch, the 1962 Accrington Stanley Groundsmen’s dog; and a 350mm high squirrel sculpture representing the start of the Acorn Trail.

Coun Cleary said: “There will be wooden benches which will wrap round the granite and it will be a lovely feature to commemorate the Accrington Pals in a very subtle and classic way.

"It is quite unique. A lot of people have been looking at them. I think they are very eye-catching and beautiful to look at.

“They have been made to a really high standard and I’m very proud that everything has come together. Now it’s starting to show what it’s going to look like and I’m really pleased with it. It’s great.”

2018/19 programme of town square events so far:

September 1 - Chocolate festival and classic car procession ending on the town square

September 3-27 - Move Festival

September 6-9 - Heritage Open Days

September 13-16 - Heritage Open days

September 22 - History Walk

September 30 - Glo Festival

October 6 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

November 3 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

November 7 - Diwali Celebration (TBC)

November 10 - Official Square Opening

November 11 - Remembrance Sunday

November 27 - Lancashire Day

November 29 - Christmas Lights Switch-on

December 1 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

December 7 - Dickensian Market

December 8 - History Walk

December 15 - Fairytale Trail

December 20 - Supper Club (TBC)

January 5 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

February 2 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

February 14 - Valentine’s Day

February 18-22 - Circus Week

February 23 - Surprise Event

March 2 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

March 3 - Ron Hill 10K Run

March 9 - History Walk

March 16 - Charity and Community Fair

March 21 - Supper Club (TBC)

March 28 - Business Pop-up Event (TBC)

April 6 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

April 6 - Augmented Reality Launch

April 6 - Culture and Heritage Festival

April 13 - Fairytale Trail

May 4 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

May 6 - Music Festival

May 16-30 - Love Your Local Market Fortnight

May 21 - World Multicultural and Diversity Day (TBC)

May 27 - Pop Party

May 31-June2 - Continental Market and Food Festival

June 5 - Eid (TBC)

June 8 - History Walk

June 16 - GMC Father’s Day and Motorcycle Show

June 20 - Supper Club (TBC)

June 23 - Accrington Carnival (TBC)

July 6 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

July 14 - Theatre on the Square

August 3 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

August 10 - Family Fun Day

August 17 - Fairytale Trail

August 26 - Ooh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside

September 7 - Handmade and Fairtrade Market

September 14 - History Walk