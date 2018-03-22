Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Poundland and clothing chain Pep & Co are set to move into the Accrington Arndale Centre.

Centre bosses have confirmed that the firms are moving into the shopping centre unit being vacated by discount outlet The Original Factory Shop (TOFS).

The Observer reported last week how the clearance store - which only moved into the space vacated by Marks and Spencer last September - is closing this Saturday, March 24.

TOFS bosses said the Broadway store was only ‘intended to be a short term outlet’ and it will close ‘in line with our original intention’.

Zain Kiyani, Arndale Centre manager, said this week it will be a ‘big loss’ to Accrington town centre, but added they are aiming to retain the retailer in an alternative location in the Arndale.

He told the Observer: “We would be more than happy to speak to TOFS and we will contact them to see how we can retain this business in Accrington.

“It’s a great loss to the town and it’s a great loss to the Arndale Centre as well.

“At the end of the day if we can do anything for them then we will try, and let’s see how we can move forward.

“We welcome Poundland and Pep & Co coming in but, at the same time, we are expressing our sadness at losing a store like TOFS.”

Mr Kiyani said TOFS has had a ‘very positive impact’ on the town centre by attracting shoppers from outside the borough.

He added: “We’ve had people from Rochdale, Burnley, Rawtenstall and Bacup coming over.

“If we are getting people to come from further afield then it’s having a positive impact on Accrington.”

Poundland and Pep & Co did not respond to a request for comment.