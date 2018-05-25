Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in Rishton nine years ago.

We are featuring shots of a fundraiser for Derian House, a birthday party, cheerleaders and a school stage production, all of which were taken in 2009.

Our first picture of the week shows the cast of Norden High School’s production of Cinderella.

Next is a snap taken at Rishton British Legion Club on a fundraising night for Derian House through the Nicholas Appeal.

Left to right are artist Maddy Lane, Sandra Robinson, artist Michael Walsh, Eunice Cronshaw, Neil Hacking and Christine Heys.

We also have a picture of Norden High School cheerleaders on sports day that year.

Our final picture shows Elly Booth and friends at her 12th birthday party in Haworth Street.

If you have any pictures which you would like us to feature, send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.