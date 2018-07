Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash was stolen from Rishton Conservative Club after an early hours burglary.

Police were called to the building on Cliff Street after offenders forced entry through a window.

The incident happened at around 2.50am on Friday, July 20.

A 59-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody.