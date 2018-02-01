Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Rishton man has been charged with murder following the death of a man.

Police were called following an incident at the Esco-Bar in Darwen around 1.20am on Sunday, January 28.

Officers attended and found Jay Jay Livesey Taylor, 23, unconscious at the scene with head and neck wounds.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died later that day.

Jack Costello, 44, of Victoria Street, Rishton, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 31 charged with murder and was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday, February 2.

A man, 32, earlier arrested on suspicion of murder and a man, 30, both of Darwen, earlier arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, have been bailed until February 13.