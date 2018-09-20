Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road has been blocked off after a restaurant partially collapsed.

Dozens of stones fell from the roof of the Al Hamza Banqueting Hall, on Richmond Road in Accrington, into the car park.

Police were called at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 19, and a cordon was placed around the building.

No injuries were reported.

Richmond Road has been closed off between Walker Avenue and Exchange Street.

Al Hamza posted on their Facebook page: “For all our lovely concerned friends, family and of course our customers - bad weather has caused some damage to our beautiful building but Allahumdulillah nobody was hurt.

“Will be back to business in no time in sha Allah. Keep us all in your prayers please. Just bad weather. Stay safe all.”