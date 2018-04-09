Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An annual canal walk which raises tens of thousands of pounds for good causes returns next month.

The Church and Oswaldtwistle Rotary Club charity walk, now in its 13th year, raises a minimum of £30,000 per year and since it started 12 years ago a total of more than £400,000 has been collected.

The 2018 Charity Walk, on Sunday, May 13, will offer people the choice of a 10K or 5K route.

As in previous years the 10K walk will take walkers along the Leeds-Liverpool canal and through to Great Harwood before returning to Petre Road Business Park.

The 5K route will take walkers through Rishton and Great Harwood before returning to the start position.

Added attractions this year include a samba band, football skills, and the chance to meet a ‘stormtrooper’ (or two or three).

There will also be a state-of-the-art police car.

Announcing these events will be a town crier who will ensure everyone is kept informed, while DJ Nev will keep things lively throughout the day.

Walk organiser Rotarian Cath Heap said she was pleased to have been given the responsibility of being the leader on this prestige event.

She added: “Without doubt since it started many years ago it has been a huge success.

"I wish to thank members of the walk team who are now very much involved in the planning of this walk.

"Also I am grateful that all club members and many Friends of Rotary will be very active on the day.

“In addition this event is very much a combined Rotary walk as members from eight East Lancashire Rotary clubs will be in attendance during the duration of the walk acting as stewards. Certainly this is Rotary at its best!”

The only change to this year’s event is that the start and finish will be moved from Junction 7 to the Petre Road Business Park - approximately 200 yards further up Blackburn Road. The starting time is 9.30am.

All monies raised by the walkers go direct to the charity or good cause of their choice, which means every penny goes to the nominated beneficiary.

Entry is £6 per person (£8 on the day), £4 for students and children under-12s go free.

Hot food and refreshments are available along the route as well as at the start and finish.

For more details and bookings visit rotarywalk.org.uk or call Stuart Duhan on 01254 433501.