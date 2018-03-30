Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears have been raised over plans to install a second bus lane near a busy Hyndburn junction.

Hyndburn council bosses say they will ‘strongly oppose’ the county hall proposals for the bus lane near to the Hare and Hounds junction in Clayton-le-Moors.

Lancashire County Council (LCC) said the southbound bus lane is part of the wider Pennine Reach bus scheme and will help reduce journey times and improve service reliability.

A previous bus lane installed on the other side of the junction as part of the same scheme also provoked controversy.

Donna Waring, who has owned Rumbletums sandwich shop on Whalley Road for 14 years, fears it could be the ‘final nail’ for her business.

She said: “I rely on passing trade and people wanting to nip in and get a butty. They don’t want to have to park 10 minutes away.

“They have been talking about this for a long time and it hasn’t happened but it looks inevitable now. It won’t be good for my business at all. It will affect it dramatically. It might just be the final nail.”

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson labelled the plans a ‘vanity project’ and argued the money should be spent on repairing the ‘woeful state of our existing roads’.

Reading out a letter sent to LCC at a council meeting last week, he said: “As you may know the introduction of the first bus lane resulted in considerable disruption for residents due to significant loss of parking spaces.

“On the question of the second bus lane itself I can see no need for this and cannot believe that it would make any worthwhile difference to the journey times on this route. I would ask that these proposals are withdrawn immediately.

“Should you decide to press ahead against this advice it will be the intention of the Labour group on Hyndburn Borough Council to strongly oppose your plans.”

An LCC spokesperson said: “The bus lane is proposed to ensure the full benefits of the scheme are delivered, in terms of shorter journey times and reliability of services intended to encourage people to use the service.

“We’re working towards providing residents’ parking to the rear of the properties on Whalley Road, between Frank Street and Jubilee Street, to compensate for the loss of on-street parking.

"We’ll be holding a formal consultation on the proposal to introduce the new bus lane in the coming weeks.”